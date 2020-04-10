The Players' Tribune has released a new series called "The Iso" in which some of their favorite athletes were asked to share how they've been dealing with life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung was the latest to post about his life during these troublesome times in The Players' Tribune's newest series, in which he detailed what he has been doing at home to keep himself busy and in-shape.

During the day, I’m running around fixing stuff. I try to stay busy. I can’t really sleep late, so I get up around 6:30 or 7. I just lay around for a minute. Then I go downstairs and boil some eggs. I hit the Peloton, do push-ups and work with resistance bands — quick stuff like that. Cooking a lot, cleaning a lot, and finally getting to those little house chores. I put up the lights, installed cameras outside, working on making a field for Taj in the backyard. I like being outdoors and doing stuff. We’re cooking and grilling. Me and my family truly are homebodies, so this works for us.

Chung also mentioned that he spends a lot of time with his son, Taj, playing video games, scrabble, basketball, along with other games they make up along the way.

My son, Taj, I beat on ’em in 2K! I’m whoopin’ on him the whole day in games — basketball outside, 2K, NHL. We give each other crap the whole time, but it’s all love and it’s hilarious.

But of all the things that Chung mentions about today's world and how he is handling it - which also includes HGTV, Food Network, Family Feud, and thinking a lot about his parents and nieces and nephews - there was one final message he ended his piece with that puts things into perspective: "Football can wait."

Football can wait. There’s a lot more things in the world to be worried about, to be honest. We gotta be safe. Football is a job, it’s a sport. It’s done a lot for me. But at the same time, we got this thing going on, we have to make sure that everyone is safe. Football will be there when we get back, but we gotta make sure that everyone will be there to watch.

For some, sitting at home without sports to watch can be a restless task, especially when all other options for leisure activities have been expended. But as Chung states, sports need to wait, and worrying about our own safety is what is most important as we try to contain the spread of the infectious disease that has already plagued thousands of people in the United States.

Chung’s message should resonate with everyone and remind us all that we have one task in today's America: protect ourselves and our loved ones, because nothing else is more important.