Former MVP Warns Patriots of Drake Maye Call
The New England Patriots are set to start rookie quarterback Drake Maye under center in today's game against the Houston Texans.
Some are expecting a big performance, but there are others who still think the Patriots are rushing the process. One of those who believe Maye isn't ready to start quite yet is former NFL MVP quarterback Matt Ryan.
While speaking on CBS, Ryan revealed his thoughts about Maye being the starter in Week 6.
"I think it's too soon," Ryan said.
It's understandable that some are leery about Maye being the starter so early in the year. New England's offensive line has been bad through the first five weeks of the season and the wide receivers haven't been much better.
Rhamondre Stevenson is also out for this week's game due to injury.
Maye is facing a very good football team in the Texans. Nothing will come easy and he could very well end up being roughed up and pressured quite a bit. Fans can only hope that the young signal caller will be able to rebound from any bad moments and have short-term memory.
Only time will tell if the Patriots are rushing things with their move to Maye. Jacoby Brissett was not getting the job done, which made the decision come quicker than Jerod Mayo and the coaching staff would have probably liked.
However, he's a very talented young quarterback. He has a strong and accurate arm and great football IQ. Maye has also shown off leadership skills far beyond his years.
There is something that feels special about the young quarterback. He seems more ready to handle the pressure of the NFL than many rookies who have been put on the field early in their career.
Hopefully, he will come through with a strong performance this afternoon and prove all of the doubters wrong.
