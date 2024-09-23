Former Patriots OT Finds New NFL Home
A former New England Patriots' offensive lineman reportedly found a new home on Monday.
According to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, offensive tackle Calvin Anderson has signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was signed after working out with the team today.
As shared by Garafolo, the Patriots released Anderson off of Injured Reserve last month. He'll be joining a team that could end up giving him an opportunity to carve out some playing time.
Of course, the Steelers are dealing with the loss of rookie offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, who has been placed on Injured Reserve himself.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, Anderson is a big presence on the offensive line. He played in five games last year with New England, starting in two of those appearances. Unfortunately, he was unable to win a role with the team.
Originally going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, Anderson ended up signing a deal with the Patriots. He was then cut by New England and signed with the New York Jets. The Denver Broncos then proceeded to sign him from the Jets' practice squad, where he played his first three seasons.
Now, he's looking to get his career jumpstarted. In Pittsburgh, he'll have an opportunity to work hard and potentially get on the field. There was a clear need for more offensive tackle depth after the Fautanu injury.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening with Anderson. He has shown flashes of potential throughout his NFL career thus far, but hasn't been able to latch on to a consistent role on the field.
Hopefully, this will end up being a good fit for him. He carried himself the right way during his time with the Patriots and he's deserving of another opportunity.
