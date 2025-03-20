Patriots Country

Former Patriots WR Wants Stefon Diggs In New England

The New England Patriots need a top-shelf wide receiver, and a former Pro Bowler wants them to bring in Stefon Diggs.

Jarrett Bailey

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) scores against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) scores against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New England Patriots continue their pursuit of a No. 1 receiver to complement rising star quarterback Drake Maye. As it currently stands, the Patriots' top receiver is Demario Douglas, who had 66 catches for 621 yards in 2024.

The Patriots took a step toward getting a proven talent, hosting former All-Pro Stefon Diggs to a visit. The four-time Pro Bowler is coming off a torn ACL in his lone season with the Houston Texans, but was on pace for his fifth consecutive 100-catch season at the time of the injury. Prior to that, he helped make the Buffalo Bills one of the top offenses in the NFL for four seasons. One person who loves the idea of Diggs to the Patriots is former New England receiver Chad Johnson.

"Stefon Diggs visiting Foxboro," Johnson said on X. "One leg or two legs, f--k it no legs it all he’s gonna be open when given said opportunities, would be a superb locker room presence for the young QB & WR’s."

Diggs will be turning 32 this coming season, meaning he likely won't be a long-term answer as the top receiver. And while it shouldn't be the only move the Patriots make at the position, it is one they should certainly be talking about.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Published
Jarrett Bailey
JARRETT BAILEY

Jarrett Bailey has covered the NFL since 2020 for various outlets, including The Sporting News and USA Today. He is the host of The Pump Fake Podcast and a lover of Batman lure and Professional Wrestling

Home/News