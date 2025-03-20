Former Patriots WR Wants Stefon Diggs In New England
The New England Patriots continue their pursuit of a No. 1 receiver to complement rising star quarterback Drake Maye. As it currently stands, the Patriots' top receiver is Demario Douglas, who had 66 catches for 621 yards in 2024.
The Patriots took a step toward getting a proven talent, hosting former All-Pro Stefon Diggs to a visit. The four-time Pro Bowler is coming off a torn ACL in his lone season with the Houston Texans, but was on pace for his fifth consecutive 100-catch season at the time of the injury. Prior to that, he helped make the Buffalo Bills one of the top offenses in the NFL for four seasons. One person who loves the idea of Diggs to the Patriots is former New England receiver Chad Johnson.
"Stefon Diggs visiting Foxboro," Johnson said on X. "One leg or two legs, f--k it no legs it all he’s gonna be open when given said opportunities, would be a superb locker room presence for the young QB & WR’s."
Diggs will be turning 32 this coming season, meaning he likely won't be a long-term answer as the top receiver. And while it shouldn't be the only move the Patriots make at the position, it is one they should certainly be talking about.
