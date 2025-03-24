Former Patriots Kicker Signs with Titans
The New England Patriots long had one of the more stable kicker situations in the NFL. Stephon Gostkowski put boot to ball for New England from 2006-19. He cemented himself as one of the best kickers of his era, going to four Pro Bowls, being named an All-Pro twice, and helping New England win three Super Bowls.
Since his injury in 2019 and eventual departure in 2020, the Patriots have ran through several kickers. Nick Folk, Mike Nugent, Chad Ryland, Kai Forbath - several different kickers have tried their hand - or foot - at being the answer for the Patriots and have failed. Joey Slye is the latest name to have a go at the job, but he is now heading elsewhere after one year with the Patriots.
Slye is signing with the Tennessee Titans, per Jim Wyatt. Tennessee rolled through the aforementioned Folk and reliable journeyman Matthew Wright in 2024. Now, they bring in Slye who went 26-of-33 on field goals for the Patriots. Parker Romo is currently set to be the Patriots kicker in 2025 after bouncing around several teams in the 2024 season.
