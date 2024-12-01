Former Patriots QB Explodes for Huge Game vs. Texans
Former New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones received another chance to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars today against the Houston Texans.
In his first few appearances this season, Jones had struggled to make much of an impact. However, this afternoon against the Texans, he was able to have a breakout performance.
When everything was said and done, Jones ended up completing 20 of his 32 pass attempts for 235 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also chipped in with six yards on the ground.
At 26 years old, Jones is trying to figure out a way to get another chance to be a starting NFL quarterback. This is a step in that direction.
While things didn't work out well for Jones and the Patriots at the end of their tenure together, he still left what he had on the field for New England. Many fans still have a liking for Jones.
Coming into today's game, Jones had played in 46 career NFL games. He had completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 9,195 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions.
Truthfully, he has not played badly at all. He has shown flashes of having the talent to be a starting NFL quarterback. Unfortunately, things just haven't turned out in his favor.
For the Jaguars, it was good to see him come through with a strong performance, but his presence on the field meant bad things for the franchise as a whole. Trevor Lawrence went down with an injury on a dirty hit earlier in the game. The franchise quarterback tried to slide after a run and was hit in the middle of his slide.
As for the Patriots, they have found their new franchise quarterback. Drake Maye has looked fantastic in his rookie season and has provided hope for the team moving forward.
Hopefully, both New England and Jones will find success in the future, unless Jones happens to be playing against the Patriots.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!