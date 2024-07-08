Former Patriots WR Announces Retirement After 3 Seasons
A previous member of the New England Patriots' pass-catching unit is calling it a wrap on his career.
In to a heartfelt post on his Instagram on Monday morning, former Patriots WR Tre Nixon has announced his retirement from the NFL after three years pro.
"Football has been a huge part of my life for the past 20 years. I’ll forever cherish the memories and relationships I’ve made while playing this game. I am truly grateful for everyone who’s supported me along this journey and I’m excited for what God has in store for me next."- Tre Nixon, via Instagram
Nixon was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft at 242nd overall. He was off and on the Patriots' practice squad for three seasons, but never got a chance to appear in an NFL game throughout his career.
His most recent campaign was cut short after being released by the Patriots in 2023, then picked up and being placed on IR shortly after. Nixon declared free agency in June of this offseason, but did not see another opportunity elsewhere.
The 26-year-old entered the league as a 6-foot-2 receiver from Central Florida, posting 19 receptions, 260 yards, and two touchdowns during his final collegiate year. With the recent state of New England's weapons, some saw Nixon as a potential answer for the Patriots' troubles in finding a solid weapon for Mac Jones, yet that never quite came to fruition.
Congratulations to Nixon on the career!
