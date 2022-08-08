Skip to main content

From Foxboro to Canton: Which Patriot Will Join Hall of Fame Next?

One former Patriots player is eligible for induction next year.

Richard Seymour is still celebrating after being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton over the weekend.

Over the weekend, Seymour became the 10th member in New England Patriots franchise history to have his bust revealed in Canton.

And fans won't have to wait too long to see the 11th member go into the Hall of Fame.

Cornerback Darrelle Revis - perhaps New England's best ever one-and-done - is eligible for enshrinement next season, with a great chance to be inducted in his first opportunity.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While Revis is most known as a member of the AFC East rival New York Jets, he played one season for the Pats in 2014 and was part of the team that won Super Bowl XLIX over the Seattle Seahawks.

Revis shined in his one season in New England. He recorded 47 tackles, two interceptions, 14 passes defensed, and one forced fumble. His efforts led to All-Pro honors, the fourth of his career.

During the playoffs, Revis had an interception in the AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts and a sack in the Super Bowl against the Seahawks. While most fans will remember the play his teammate Malcolm Butler made to save the game near the goal line in the final minutes, Revis was a key contributor for that Pats' secondary.

Following his stint with the Patriots, Revis returned to the Jets from 2015-16 and played one final season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017.

When he hung up his cleats, Revis established himself as one of the best cornerbacks of his generation and set himself up well to be inducted in Canton on his first ballot.

Patriots - Alabama Connection
News

Alabama Patriots: Saban-Belichick Pipeline Stronger Than Ever

By Richie Whitt19 minutes ago
josh-mcdaniels-bill-belichick-nfl-mailbag
News

Patriots 2022 Schedule - Most Anticipated Non-Divisional Matchups

By Mike D'Abate2 hours ago
E5F920CB-CF0F-4375-AC72-B10A82C921F3
News

Patriots Ex WR N’Keal Harry Suffers ‘Severe’ Ankle Injury

By Mike D'Abate19 hours ago
BOURNE COVER
News

Who is Patriots' Most Underrated Player?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.19 hours ago
Aug 6, 2022; Canton, OH, USA; Richard Seymour with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 enshrinement ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
News

Richard Seymour Enshrined Into Hall of Fame: Patriots 10th Representative In Canton

By Mike D'AbateAug 6, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
download
News

Patriots Rookie RB Kevin Harris: ‘Stay Quiet, Just Learn’

By Ethan HurwitzAug 6, 2022 4:45 PM EDT
92fb488e17c88bc905d0da460acf4977
News

Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Praising DL's Second-Year Improvement

By Kevin Tame, Jr.Aug 6, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
Hunter-Henry-Patriots-training-camp-2021-02
News

Patriots TE Hunter Henry: 'Always Trying to Get Better'

By Kevin Tame, Jr.Aug 6, 2022 1:00 PM EDT