From Foxboro to Canton: Which Patriot Will Join Hall of Fame Next?

Richard Seymour is still celebrating after being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton over the weekend.

Over the weekend, Seymour became the 10th member in New England Patriots franchise history to have his bust revealed in Canton.

And fans won't have to wait too long to see the 11th member go into the Hall of Fame.

Cornerback Darrelle Revis - perhaps New England's best ever one-and-done - is eligible for enshrinement next season, with a great chance to be inducted in his first opportunity.

While Revis is most known as a member of the AFC East rival New York Jets, he played one season for the Pats in 2014 and was part of the team that won Super Bowl XLIX over the Seattle Seahawks.

Revis shined in his one season in New England. He recorded 47 tackles, two interceptions, 14 passes defensed, and one forced fumble. His efforts led to All-Pro honors, the fourth of his career.

During the playoffs, Revis had an interception in the AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts and a sack in the Super Bowl against the Seahawks. While most fans will remember the play his teammate Malcolm Butler made to save the game near the goal line in the final minutes, Revis was a key contributor for that Pats' secondary.

Following his stint with the Patriots, Revis returned to the Jets from 2015-16 and played one final season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017.

When he hung up his cleats, Revis established himself as one of the best cornerbacks of his generation and set himself up well to be inducted in Canton on his first ballot.