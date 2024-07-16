Full List of Patriots' Recent Personnel Changes for 2024 NFL Season
Beyond the New England Patriots' decision to elevate Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf to be the franchise's new head coach and de facto GM, the team has made some other adjustments to their personnel ahead of the 2024-25 NFL season.
The Patriots announced a few of their recent personnel changes around the building, showcases a few shifts in their scouting and front office departments.
Here's the full list of changes the Patriots revealed on Tuesday:
- A.J. Richardson and Landon Simpson were named scouting assistants. Johnson joins the Patriots from the University of Missouri, while Simpson joins after being the player personnel coordinator for the University of Miami.
- Alonzo Highsmith was hired as a senior personnel executive. Joins the Patriots after being the general manager of football operations for the Miami University (OH) for two seasons.
- Bob Kronenberg was added as a pro scout. Joins the Patriots after being an offensive line coach for the Atlanta Falcons (2019-20).
- Casey Belongia joined the staff as an area scout (Midwest). Joins the Patriots after being the personnel department for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Marshall Oium has been promoted to director of football strategy. Was previously the assistant scouting director for the Patriots.
- Marquis Dickerson has been promoted to a pro scout. Was previously a scouting assistant for the Patriots.
- Pat Stewart has been promoted to director of pro personnel. Re-joins the Patriots after spending 11 years with the team from 2007-2017.
- Sam Fioroni has been promoted to assistant director of pro personnel. Was previously a pro scout for the Patriots.
Things will start to ramp up for the Patriots in anticipation for next season as training camp starts to soon roll in, officially beginning on July 24th.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!