Game Day Spotlight: Gilmore in Carolina Sparks Sense of “What Might Have Been” for Patriots

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year will face his former team for the first time in Week Nine.

As the old saying goes: “Hindsight is 20/20.”

The old adage can be applied to nearly any of life’s circumstances. However, it is particularly applicable to the realm of sports media. Truth be told, much of the medium is dominated by evaluations of days and plays gone by. This is especially true of personnel decisions, which tend to offer a bit more staying power when it comes to ‘clickability.’ Mismanaged draft selections, disappointing free agent signings and…(wait for it)…lopsided trades are particularly prime kindling for the hot stove of hot takes.

While much of the world of NFL fandom is bewitched by the latest saga surrounding wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr, the New England Patriots trade of Stephon Gilmore continues to be scrutinized and criticized by fans and media alike. That chatter is expected to only become louder in the aftermath of Sunday’s matchup between the Pats, and Gilmore’s new team, the Carolina Panthers.

New England traded the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year to the Panthers in early October, in exchange for a sixth-round draft choice in 2023. At best, this can be spun as a minimal return. At its worst, the agenda machine will portray this as irreparable damage to the foundation of the Patriots organization.

As is typically the case, virtue lies in the middle.

The Patriots cannot be pleased with having to part with arguably their best defensive player; leaving them compensated with only a late round draft choice to be used in 2023. After all, Gilmore made three Pro Bowl teams and two First-team All-Pro squads during his four-year tenure in New England. He was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, when he finished tied for the NFL lead in interceptions (six) and led the league in passes defended (20). Productivity such as that which the prolific cornerback provided is extremely difficult to replicate.

Conversely, New England was not exactly bargaining from a position of strength. With word of Gilmore’s imminent release already public knowledge, the Pats undoubtedly made the best move possible, not just in terms of compensation, but also controlling the destination of the former face of their defense. In short, New England was formed to take pennies on the dollar.

Or were they?

As a result, the most poignant remaining question regarding the Pats-Gilmore split is whether or not the relationship was fractured beyond repair. If the synergy between the two sides had deteriorated to that point, the criticism regarding whether the Pats should have moved Gilmore earlier in the process becomes more than fair.

Earlier this week, Gilmore spoke to reporters and was candid in his feelings toward the Patriots and their handling of his contract, as well as his quad injury, which kept him on the physically unable to perform list to begin the 2021 season. As such, the Patriots and Gilmore appeared headed for a near-certain split, sooner or later.

Though Gilmore expressed palpable disagreement with the Patriots organization on the subject, it remains unclear on whether the star defensive back would have been willing to remain in New England for the remainder of the 2021 season:

“I don't know. I don't know. I can't answer that truthfully because, you know, I'm not there,” Gilmore. “I don't know If I was on that same schedule, I would’ve played. I'm here now and I'm playing and I feel better and I'm just trying to do whatever I can to help this team win and make plays on Sunday.”

When asked if the Pats offered him a new contract, Gilmore said that talks did take place, but were ultimately unproductive.

“We had a conversation and it was better for both of us to go in opposite directions, whether it was the contract or whatever,” Gilmore. “It was better for both of us to go our separate ways. It's better for both of us to, you know, be in this position and I'm happy I’m back home now,” said Gilmore. “Things just didn’t work out. In life, you have to move on and adjust and handle your situation the best way you can.”

As a result, Gilmore will align opposite the Patriots offense in Sunday’s Week Nine matchup. In his Panthers’ debut in Week Eight, he played 17 defensive snaps last week against the Atlanta Falcons, mostly lining up opposite rookie tight end Kyle Pitts on third downs. He helped hold the dangerous Pitts to two catches for 16 yards and grabbed a game-sealing interception in a 19-13 Carolina win.

Though Gilmore is still regaining the form that made him one of the league’s most fearsome cornerbacks, he will undoubtedly have an extra spring in his step on Sunday. Following last week’s victory over Atlanta, Gilmore was asked if playing the Pats will mean “a little extra?” His response:

“A lot extra.”

The level of impact Gilmore will have on the game’s outcome is yet to be determined. However, there will be a sense of ‘what might have been’ in the viewpoint of all Patriots fans in Week Nine.

As to whether the Pats return on investment will prosper or fail, it is what it is. It is fair to say that ‘hindsight is 20/20.’ It is just as fair to point out that foresight can prevent traveling a regrettable path.