PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Giants Request to Interview Patriots' Joe Judge

Devon Clements

The New York Giants have requested to interview New England Patriots special teams and wide receivers coach Joe Judge for their head-coaching vacancy, according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter. 

Heading into the 2019 season, Judge was viewed as a potential head coaching candidate, and the Giants have now proved that to be true. After receivers coach Chad O'Shea departed New England to take an OC position with the Dolphins, Judge than absorbed his role and began coaching receivers along with his duties as the special teams coach. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

AFC Playoff Picture: Patriots Play Host to Titans on Wild Card Weekend

Max McAuliffe

With the brutal loss Sunday versus the Miami Dolphins, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will now have to play on Wild Card weekend.

Report: Giants, Panthers, Browns Request Permission to Interview Josh McDaniels

Devon Clements

McDaniels is gaining traction as one of the highly-coveted head coaching candidates in the NFL.

Jason McCourty, 6 Others Inactive for Patriots' Regular Season Finale

Devon Clements

McCourty and Brooks are the only players not active for Week 17 that was listed as questionable prior to the game.

Dolphins' Latest Coaching Move Shows Shift Away From Patriots' Philosophy

Devon Clements

The decision to part ways with a former Patriots staffer shows how Brian Flores can't fully invest in what he learned in New England if he wants to succeed in Miami.

3 Keys to a Patriots Victory Review: Week 17

BJ Shea

Here's how the Patriots executed the three keys laid out for them prior to their regular season finale loss to the Dolphins.

Report: Sony Michel Expected to Play vs. Dolphins

Devon Clements

Michel was listed as questionable with an illness on Saturday.

NFL Rumors: Could Tom Brady's Heir be a Former Patriot?

Devon Clements

How a changing of the guards in Indianapolis could lead to a reunion in New England.

PatriotMaven's 2019 Regular Season Awards

Devon Clements

Here are the individual awards PatriotMaven has dished out to some of New England's outstanding players for their efforts in the 2019 regular season.

How an Offseason Workout Between Peyton Manning, Tom Brady Helped Gronk, Patriots Offense

Devon Clements

Just a few days of working out with Peyton Manning helped Tom Brady grow as a QB while also learning how to utilize his HOF tight end.

Patriots' Playoff Bye Hopes Spoiled By Loss to Dolphins

Devon Clements

New England drops to the No. 3 seed in the AFC after a loss to Miami and a Chiefs win over the Chargers.