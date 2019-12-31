Report: Giants Request to Interview Patriots' Joe Judge

The New York Giants have requested to interview New England Patriots special teams and wide receivers coach Joe Judge for their head-coaching vacancy, according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter.

Heading into the 2019 season, Judge was viewed as a potential head coaching candidate, and the Giants have now proved that to be true. After receivers coach Chad O'Shea departed New England to take an OC position with the Dolphins, Judge than absorbed his role and began coaching receivers along with his duties as the special teams coach.