Stephon Gilmore Named PFWA's Defensive Player of the Year

Devon Clements

New England Patriots All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been named the Pro Football Writer's Association's Defensive Player of the Year for 2019.

https://twitter.com/PFWAwriters/status/1217506839467905025

Gilmore is the only Patriot and the third cornerback to receive the DPOY award since it was instituted back in 1992. 

Gilmore dominated during the 2019 season, shutting down receivers like DeAndre Hopkins, Tyreek Hill, Odell Beckham Jr., Amari Cooper, and Juju Smith-Schuster. His ability to shut down the no. 1 pass catcher on the opposing team put New England's defense in a great position to succeed, which is why the Patriots began the 2019 season 8-0 and on a historic pace defensively. He finished the regular season tied for the league-lead in interceptions (6) and led the league in passes defended (20). 

