Stephon Gilmore Didn't Have Dinner With Cam Newton the Night of Newton's Positive Test, Says Gilmore's Wife

Devon Clements

The reported reason that New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 last week was because he had dinner with quarterback Cam Newton the same day that Newton tested positive for the coronavirus. 

But Gilmore's wife says that dinner between the two Patriots players did not happen. 

Gabrielle Gilmore took to Twitter on Tuesday to refute the report that Stephon and Newton had dinner at all the same day Newton tested positive. 

If that's true, then what needs to be asked is how Gilmore contracted the coronavirus. He still could have contracted it from Newton sometime during the week, even if they didn't have dinner together. But it seems a little less likely if the two weren't at a dinner table together. 

So far, four Patriots players have tested positive for COVID-19: Newton, Gilmore, Bill Murray and Byron Cowart. Cowart, who was the latest positive test in New England, tested positive over the weekend, which caused the NFL to postpone the Patriots' Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos to next Sunday, Oct. 18. 

While Gilmore and Newton -- who are two of the most important Patriots players -- are on track to play in Week 6, there seems to be some falsified information pertaining to a dinner that may or not have happened the night of Newton's positive test. And although it isn't an overly important issue to hash out, the real story could help those of us outside the organization better understand how the virus spread in New England's locker room. 

