Report: Stephon Gilmore Expected Back at Patriots Practice on Thursday

Along with Cam Newton, the New England Patriots are expected to have another key cog of their team back on the practice field Thursday.

When the Patriots hit the practice field for the first time this week on Thursday, cornerback Stephon Gilmore is expected to rejoin the team, according to The Boston Globe's Jim McBride.

Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Oct. 6, which was the day after New England's 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He has reportedly been asymptomatic since his initial positive test, so he is eligible to return to football after 10 days or if he registers back-to-back-negative tests. Friday would mark the 10th day since his initial positive test, so it looks like Gilmore was able to register back-to-back negative tests.

With Newton reportedly also ready to return to practice on Thursday, New England now gets two of their best football players back ahead of their Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos. That's bad news for Denver.

