2 Patriots Make 2019 Pro Football Writers Association's All-NFL Team

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and special teams standout Matthew Slater have been named to the Pro Football Writers Association's 2019 All-NFL team, per the association:

Gilmore had one of the best seasons by a defensive back in recent memory. During the regular season he continually shut down some of the league's best wide receivers, such as DeAndre Hopkins, Tyreek Hill, Odell Beckham Jr., Juju Smith-Schuster, and Amari Cooper. He finished the season tied for the league-lead in interceptions (6) and led the league in passes defended (20). He was selected to the third Pro Bowl of his career this season and got named an All-Pro for the second consecutive season. Gilmore is the front-runner for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award.

Slater continued his dominance on special teams this season. He recorded the first touchdown of his career on a blocked punt, he also had his own blocked punt, and he continually downed rookie Jake Bailey's punts inside the opponent's five-yard line time and time again. The Patriots' captain was all named to his eighth Pro Bowl and got his second All-Pro nod this season.