PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

2 Patriots Make 2019 Pro Football Writers Association's All-NFL Team

Devon Clements

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and special teams standout Matthew Slater have been named to the Pro Football Writers Association's 2019 All-NFL team, per the association: 

Gilmore had one of the best seasons by a defensive back in recent memory. During the regular season he continually shut down some of the league's best wide receivers, such as DeAndre Hopkins, Tyreek Hill, Odell Beckham Jr., Juju Smith-Schuster, and Amari Cooper. He finished the season tied for the league-lead in interceptions (6) and led the league in passes defended (20). He was selected to the third Pro Bowl of his career this season and got named an All-Pro for the second consecutive season. Gilmore is the front-runner for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award. 

Slater continued his dominance on special teams this season. He recorded the first touchdown of his career on a blocked punt, he also had his own blocked punt, and he continually downed rookie Jake Bailey's punts inside the opponent's five-yard line time and time again. The Patriots' captain was all named to his eighth Pro Bowl and got his second All-Pro nod this season. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tom Brady Poked Fun at Julian Edelman on Instagram for His Weekend Antics

Patriots' Tom Brady gave Julian Edelman a good natured ribbing while promoting his brand, TB12.

Sarah Weisberg

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Josh McDaniels Was 'Very Impressive' During Browns' Interview, Had 'Thorough, Detailed Plan' in Place

Josh McDaniels was reportedly very impressive during his head-coaching interview with the Browns, but his want to overhaul football operations may have been the reason why he did not get the Cleveland gig.

Devon Clements

The Browns Failed to Hire the Right Head Coach, Which Works in the Patriots' Favor

The Browns yet again failed themselves in the head-coaching search, which bodes in the Patriots' favor as they try to reload for the 2020 season.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Julian Edelman Arrested, Cited For Misdemeanor Vandalism Saturday Night

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was reportedly arrested in Beverly Hills Saturday night for jumping on the hood of a car and damaging the vehicle.

Devon Clements

by

Dillon88

Patrick Chung Could Still Be Penalized by NFL Despite Drug Charges Being Dropped

Despite having his felony charge for cocaine possession conditionally dismissed, Patriots safety Patrick Chung could still face a penalty from the NFL.

Devon Clements

Report: Julian Edelman Had Partially Torn Rib Cartilage Since Week 3

Patriots receiver, who dealt with a separated AC joint in his left shoulder and a knee injury during the 2019 season, also reportedly suffered a partially torn rib cartilage since the first month of the regular season.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots' David Andrews Gives Optimistic Update About Returning Next Season

New England's starting center, David Andrews said he should be ready to go for the 2020 season after missing the entire 2019 season.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patrick Chung Has Drug Charges Conditionally Dismissed

Patriots safety Patrick Chung, who was indicted on Aug. 8 of 2019 for possession of cocaine, has had his charges conditionally dismissed by the state of New Hampshire.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Josh McDaniels Didn't Get Browns' HC Job, Will Likely Stay with Patriots

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly hired Kevin Stefanksi to be their next head coach, which means the Patriots will likely retain Josh McDaniels.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Josh McDaniels Isn't out of Running for Browns' Head-Coaching Job Just Yet

Despite some reports that suggested Josh McDaniels may not be the top candidate any longer for the Browns' head-coaching job, the latest report hints at the Patriots' offensive coordinator being very much in the mix still to win the job.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe