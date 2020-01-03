Stephon Gilmore Ends Regular Season as Front-Runner for Defensive Player of the Year

Despite a sub-par performance in Week 17 in which he gave up eight receptions for 137 yards to Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is still the front-runner to win Defensive Player of the Year honors, according to BetOnline.

Gilmore, who is having one of the best seasons by a defensive back in recent memory, is an integral part of the Patriots' defense. His play helped New England go on a historic run defensively this season. Dubbed the “Boogeymen,” the Patriots defense was instrumental in New England ending their regular season with a 12-4 record. Gilmore played a large part in that success.

Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins saw Gilmore intercept a pass and take it 50 yards for the touchdown. That interception marked the sixth of his career and first of the season. A quick start to what’s been a pretty consistent season for the former 8th overall draft pick out of South Carolina in 2012. Granted, he didn’t immediately go to the Patriots, but he definitely shines under the lights of Gillette Stadium.

Gilmore finished the 2019 regular season tied for the league-lead in interceptions (six) and first in passes defended (20). He shut down some of the best receivers in the league, such as DeAndre Hopkins, Juju Smith-Schuster, Tyreek Hill, Odell Beckham Jr., and Amari Cooper.

The last cornerback who won DPOY was Charles Woodson, a decade ago. Should Gilmore clinch the title, he would be in the company of greats like Woodson and Deion Sanders to win the prestigious award. While players like Cardinals' Chandler Jones and Buccaneers' Shaq Barrett competed for DPOY honors, their efforts were not strong enough to surpass Gilmore as the best defensive player in the NFL this season.

Quarterback Tom Brady and the rest of the Patriots definitely think Gilmore deserves the award this season.

“Can’t say enough good things about Steph, and not just what you guys see in the games, but how he performs in practice,” Brady told WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" early this week. “I think the attitude that he takes in practice, his leadership, his toughness. Not only does he play the pass, but he’s great in the run game, too.”

The multifaceted powerhouse has great potential to win the honor, and it’s a safe bet to say all of New England will be happy with the decision, should Gilmore win.