No. 12 For Multiple Super Bowl Wins? Chris Godwin Concedes to Tom Brady

All eyes were on wideout Chris Godwin once Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason. Brady signed a multi-year deal with the team, but the problem was, the No. 12 jersey wasn't available; Godwin has been sporting that number since entering the league in 2017.

After some thought, Godwin willingly gave his jersey number to the future Hall of Fame quarterback, and explained recently why his sacrifice could have a monumental impact on this career.

“I have been (wearing No. 12) since high school and it means a lot to me," Godwin said while on The Checkdown. "At first it bothered me a little bit, it was kind of getting at me because it is part of my identity, but when the GOAT comes calling you kind of concede to him. Like I said, hopefully I can get a ring or two or three out of that. I was more than happy to do it. I have a new persona for me, 1-4. We’re going to move forward and make something special with it.”

Brady has been holding private workouts with some of his teammates this offseason, even though the NFLPA has requested that players refrain from doing such. The 42-year-old QB wants to catch up to speed with his new teammates before training camp, so anything other than a requirement from the NFL/NFLPA will likely be ignored by the former Patriot as well as his teammates who want to build chemistry with him.

"Any time you get to play with somebody that is the GOAT you’ve got to relish the opportunity," Godwin said. "I have tried to learn as much as possible. We have a chance to really make something shake here. We’re going to go all-in and we’re going to really go for it."