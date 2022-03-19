Going For Green: Is This The Year The Patriots Finally Sign AJ Green?

Might the veteran wideout finally end up in New England to fill the need for a vertical pass-catching option on the outside?

Now that we are a few days into the start of the 2022 NFL free agency period, a lot of players have already signed with a new team. One position of need for the Patriots is wide receiver.

Are the Patriots going to sign a free agent wide receiver? Keep in mind they signed two players last offseason in Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.

Let’s assume New England is still in the market to add a downfield threat. Is it time to look at the remaining free-agent wide receivers in a more realistic manner?

Of course, it was fun to talk about No. 1 receivers like Amari Cooper or Allen Robinson. Who wouldn't like the idea of seeing those two players call Foxborough their home, or see them catching touchdowns from Mac Jones?

But was it ever realistic?

The Dallas Cowboys traded Amari Cooper and a sixth-round pick to the Browns for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick. More importantly, his $20 million salary for 2022 is a hefty price.

The Rams signed Allen Robinson a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $30 million guaranteed.

With that being said, financially speaking, as well as considering how Bill Belichick typically operates, I have a player in mind that makes a lot more sense than most fans want to admit.

His name is A.J. Green.

If you think back to previous off-seasons over the years, Belichick has a history of bringing in aging veteran wide receivers and letting them compete for a roster spot in training camp.

Players like Joey Galloway, Torry Holt, Chad Ochocinco, Reggie Wayne, Eric Decker, and Demaryius Thomas, all signed or were traded to the Patriots late in their careers.

So why would it be crazy to think A.J. Green can’t follow that same path?

Even with Agholor and Bourne on the roster, New England could use pass-catching depth outside of Jakobi Meyers and N'Keal Harry.

And the thing is, this wouldn’t even be the first time the two parties are linked to one another. This time last year, reports surfaced out in Arizona that the Patriots were interested in signing Green, but were outbid by the Arizona Cardinals.

Green ended up signing a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million, including $6 million guaranteed.

In 2020, the Patriots were linked to the Bengals in trade rumors. At the time, New England had Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers, and Gunner Olszewski on the WR depth chart. The hopes were that if Green was traded to New England, he could add a new dimension to the offense.

At 33 years of age, Green’s prime years are likely behind him. He still played well in 2021, finishing the season with 54 catches on 92 targets for 848 yards and three touchdowns, his best season since 2017.

The Patriots will probably approach his market with interest, but discretion. On the bright side, Green is coming off a season in which he played in 16 games, including nine starts. Adding Green would give the team an outside receiver who could stretch the field and provide big-play opportunities on play-action passes, something Agholor didn’t do enough of last season.

Will Belichick gamble on another aging veteran wide receiver? As always, if the price is right, A.J. Green might be a welcomed addition in Foxborough. At present, Patriots’ salary cap expert Miguel Benzan projects the team to be operating with $11,190,798 in available cap space. A one-year deal in the range of $6-8 million makes sense. The Patriots will probably have to use void years to keep his 2022 cap number low. For example, a $1.5M salary, with a $4.5M signing bonus prorated over 2022 and with two void years would count $1.5M against the cap.