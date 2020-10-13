Melvin Gordon Not Happy With NFL's Last-Minute Postponement of Patriots-Broncos Game

The NFL's decision to postpone the New England Patriots' Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos wasn't supported by everyone.

Take Broncos running back Melvin Gordon for example. After news broke on Sunday that the game would be rescheduled to Week 6, Gordon took to Twitter to express his frustrations after a full week of preparation.

Gordon's statement is slightly justified. Instead of having a normal bye week, which would likely have included plenty of rest, the Broncos went through a full week of practice and preparation, just to find out that the game would be pushed back a week. However, Gordon seems to miss the point that having that game on Monday evening would have put him and the rest of his team in danger of contracting COVID-19 from one of the Patriots players.

It probably would have been best for Gordon to stay off Twitter in this instance. In the middle of a pandemic, everyone needs to be able to adjust off the fly in order to keep ourselves and everyone around us safe. That's no different for NFL players, who are trying to maintain some semblance of normalcy for those of us that love watching sports.

So while Gordon has the full right to express his feelings about the last-minute postponement, his thoughts came off as a bit selfish this time around.

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL