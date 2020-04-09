Stephen Gostkowski Motivated to Continue Playing in NFL

In what was a cap-saving effort this offseason, the New England Patriots released veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski, whose NFL future is a bit uncertain after being placed on Injured Reserve last season because of a left hip injury.

The choice to release Gostkowski was necessary, but nevertheless disappointing for those who remember how great Gostkowski was for the six-time Super Bowl champions over the past 14 years. Many - including myself - wish the circumstances regarding the end of his career with the Patriots had happened differently. But the show goes on, and the Patriots will likely turn to the NFL Draft to find Gostkowski's replacement.

But what about Gostkowski? Is his NFL career over?

While talking with Tom E. Curran on the "Patriots Talk Podcast", Gostkowski, age-36, was asked about his future in the NFL, and he made one thing clear in his response: he still wants to play football.

"I’m not ready to just hang it up. I’m going to try to play," Gostkowski said. "It’s going to be tough to show teams what I can do right now or go work out or do a physical. But I’m not too worried about it, I’m not concerned. I kind of take things day by day. I feel good. I’m starting to feel better. I’m trying to keep getting in better and better shape. And I’ve probably done more so far this year as I would heading into a normal season, so I feel like I’m ahead of where I usually am and I have nothing but time.

"No one is doing any practicing right now with the team. I’m sure teams that would need someone at my position will know a lot more post draft. I’ve had a few feelers out there. But there’s no rush. I’m not missing out on anything, I’m going to keep working hard and I’m going to train to get healthy and have the opportunity to play if the right opportunity calls."

Curran also asked Gostkowski how he feels now that's he's been able to rehab his hip following his season-ending surgery.

"I’m feeling good. I don’t know if I’d be ready to go into a 1000% training camp kick everyday seven days a week. But I feel good. I feel like myself again. It had been a while since I had. It’s one of those things like I’m excited to see if my body can hold up and that’s the motivation. Getting a little bit older for your profession - not that I’m an old person - but older for your profession it’s kind of fun for people to say maybe he’s used goods, he gets hurt, blah blah blah. It’s kind of fun to use that as maybe a new sense of motivation to say 'Hey, what's the worst that's going to happen, I get in myself in shape, and I train, and I'm in good shape at the end of the day?'"

As a kicker that ranks 5th all-time in field goal percentage and has had his fair share of clutch kicks throughout his career, if Gostkowski is 100% healthy this summer, he'll find a job. The man that once replaced Adam Vinatieri on the Patriots' roster has a resume that beats out many of the inexperienced and incapable kickers that can often be found in today's NFL. Because of that, one has to believe - if he is healthy - Gostkowski's career is far from over.