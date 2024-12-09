Packers Sign Former Patriots Starter
The New England Patriots saw a former starting offensive lineman sign with the Green Bay Packers on Monday afternoon.
As shared by Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, the Packers have signed former Patriots' starter Michael Jordan. Jordan ended up starting in 11 games for New England this season.
Jordan had been on and off the roster this season. However, the move to Green Bay has put an end to the chance that the Patriots could consider bringing him back again.
Standing in at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, Jordan was able to carve out a role with New England. He was a starter, but clearly his consistency was not enough to make the Patriots keep him around.
With the Packers, Jordan is joining a potential Super Bowl contender. Green Bay is always looking for better offensive line depth and Jordan could end up filling a very important role down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs.
This is not a new scenario for Jordan. He was on the Packers' practice squad for most of the 2023 NFL season.
Throughout his NFL career, Jordan has made 40 starts and has played in 67 regular season games. He has shown the talent to play, but has to figure out how to do so on a consistent basis.
As for the Patriots, they also received some good news on the offensive line today. Caedan Wallace, a rookie third-round pick, was able to make his return to the practice field for the first time since being rolled up on in Week 4. He had been on injured reserve since that injury.
Hopefully, Jordan can catch on and earn a role with Green Bay. As long as he isn't playing against New England, it would be good to see him find success.
