Rob Gronkowski Named to NFL 100 All-Time Team

Sarah Weisberg

Though he’s no longer on the field, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is still making NFL headlines. The NFL 100 All-Time team's offensive linemen and tight ends were announced this week, and Gronkowski was named a finalist. 

During his nine seasons with the Patriots, the 2010 second round draft pick out of Arizona racked up impressive stats. Ending his career on March 24, 2019, Gronk left the gridiron with three Super Bowl rings, touted as one of, if not the greatest tight end of all time. Gronk racked up an impressive 521 receptions, 7,861 receiving yards, and 79 touchdowns. He’s also the only tight end to lead the league in touchdowns, with 17 in 2011. With 1,163 career postseason receiving yards, he’s the only tight end in the history of the NFL to reach more than 100 yards..

To have such a distinguished career at just 30 years old is an impressive feat. Would New England fans love to see the return of the Gronk Spike and the 6’6” showman return to the field? Of course. As an analyst for Fox Sports now though, he looks happy and healthy, and appears content with his statistics; look at the lists he’s made. However, if number 87 ever wants to suit up with the Patriots again, it’s doubtful that he’d receive anything other than a warm welcome.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Max McAuliffe
Max McAuliffe

He doesn’t have anything left to prove.

