Rob Gronkowski to Appear on Friday Night SmackDown Next Week

Earlier this week it was reported that WWE was close to finalizing a deal with former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. It was also reported that Gronkowski could make his first appearance following the deal as early as March 20 on Friday Night Smackdown.

With a week remaining before that WWE event takes place, one of Gronkowski’s wrestling buddies has confirmed that the future Hall of Fame tight end will make his debut next weekend.

Appearing on FOX's pregame show for Friday Night Smackdown, Mojo Rawley announced that the rumors are in fact true, and that Gronkowski will be making his first wrestling appearance since 2017 next Friday.

It's unknown how often we will see Gronkowski participating in WWE events. But if you want to see how he does in the ring for the first time in his post-football career, make sure to tune into FOX next Friday night.