PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Rob Gronkowski to Appear on Friday Night SmackDown Next Week

Devon Clements

Earlier this week it was reported that WWE was close to finalizing a deal with former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. It was also reported that Gronkowski could make his first appearance following the deal as early as March 20 on Friday Night Smackdown.

With a week remaining before that WWE event takes place, one of Gronkowski’s wrestling buddies has confirmed that the future Hall of Fame tight end will make his debut next weekend. 

Appearing on FOX's pregame show for Friday Night Smackdown, Mojo Rawley announced that the rumors are in fact true, and that Gronkowski will be making his first wrestling appearance since 2017 next Friday. 

It's unknown how often we will see Gronkowski participating in WWE events. But if you want to see how he does in the ring for the first time in his post-football career, make sure to tune into FOX next Friday night. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matthew Slater, Patriots Agree to Two-Year Extension

New England locks up their veteran special teams standout and captain.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

This PFF article is important to share about navigating the offseason. It reminds of how Belichick operates at times.

Max McAuliffe

Hunter Henry was tagged today. This takes what could have been the Patriots' top free agent target off the board.

Max McAuliffe

NFL Rumors: Here's What Bill Belichick Offered Tom Brady for Contract

According to the report, Brady would be making less money this year than he did in 2019 if he accepted the Patriots' new offer.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Expected to Place Second-Round Tender on DT Adam Butler

Adam Butler was an un-drafted free agent in 2017.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Free Agency Primer: Potential End of Tom Brady Era in New England Draws Nearer

Everything you need to know about the New England Patriots before the tampering period commences and free agency begins.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Evan Lazar mentions a few good names at wide receiver here.

Max McAuliffe

According to The MMQB’s Albert Breer, the Patriots have pulled coaches and scouts off the road:

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Expected to Pursue TE Eric Ebron in Free Agency

The Patriots are reportedly expected to make a run at Indianapolis' tight end that is set to hit free agency next week.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

3 Patriots Players Crack Top 25 in NFL's Combined Distribution Pay for 2019

Three Patriots players were top 25 in the NFL in performance-based earnings for the 2019 season.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe