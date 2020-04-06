PatriotMaven
Rob Gronkowski Wins 24/7 Title at WrestleMania 36

Devon Clements

The second part of WrestleMania 36 took place Sunday night and a former New England Patriots star got to experience his first ever professional championship that didn't involve a football. 

During the 24/7 championship - which is a WWE championship open to anyone, regardless of gender or employment status with WWE and can be defended at any time as long as a WWE referee is present - several of the wrestlers had cornered Mojo Rawley - who was attempting to defend the 24/7 belt - and were taking their turns attacking him. 

Enter, Gronk. 

As the camera panned up, you could see Gronkowski in his turquoise jacket hanging from his hosting booth above the ring ready to spring to action. And then he did. Gronk dove on his competitors - putting all the wrestlers on the ground - pinned Mojo Rawley and won the 24/7 title. It's the first time Gronk has ever won a WWE championship. 

Check out the clip from Sunday night's epic victory for the future Hall of Fame tight end:

