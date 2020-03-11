PatriotMaven
Report: Rob Gronkowski 'Deep in Talks' With WWE, Close to Finalizing Deal

Devon Clements

It appears that former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is close to making a comeback to professional sports. But at 30 years old, he won't be playing football this time around. 

Gronkowski is close to finalizing a deal with WWE, according to FS1's "WWE Backstage" program which was then shared by ESPN.  According to the program, Gronkowski is "deep in talks" with WWE, but how much he will be on screen is still unknown. "WWE Backstage" reported that the future Hall of Fame tight end could appear on WWE SmackDown as early as March 20. 

This won't be Gronkowski's first appearance in the WWE. He participated in WrestleMania 33 in the Andrea the Giants Battle Royale when he helped his friend Mojo Rawley win the match. 

Gronkowski also said last August during an Abacus Health sponsored press conference that he could see himself in the future being a pro wrestler, but it wouldn't be for a few years or full-time. 

"With wrestling, I don't feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I'm down for," Gronkowski said. "And that's to do one crazy match. Practice it for a little bit, go out there -- like in a Royal Rumble -- go out there, I got my friend in WWE [Rawley], practice it and do a full-on WWE match. I'm not saying when, maybe five years. I got the rest of my life to do that. I've always dreamed about doing that, just one time, going in there and going full-out. That may be a possibility, one time, down the road."

It appears that reality is much closer than five years out. 

