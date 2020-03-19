PatriotMaven
Duron Harmon Bids Farewell to Patriots Nation on Instagram

Devon Clements

On Tuesday, it was reported that the New England Patriots traded safety Duron Harmon and a seventh-round pick to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a fifth-round pick. The trade was done as a salary dump for the Patriots, as they needed to free up more cap space if they wanted to sign more talent this offseason. 

Though it was a business decision by Bill Belichick to trade Harmon - who was drafted by the Patriots back in 2013 - it doesn't make Harmon's departure any less sorrowful. Harmon was a key component of the "Patriot Way" in New England, and was a very important rotational piece within their secondary. 

Harmon took to Instagram Thursday afternoon and posted a heartfelt goodbye to Patriots Nation, finishing off his post by saying "Patriots Nation you will always have a place in my heart!" 

Check out his entire post right here:

