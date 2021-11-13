Harris, Olszewski Downgraded to Out for Sunday’s Game - What It Means For the Patriots in Week Ten

The New England Patriots running game has been a main topic of conversation throughout the week as the team anticipates its matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

With kickoff less than 24 hours away, the Pats have provided some additional clarity on the status of their corps of running backs.

Despite being listed as ‘questionable’ for their upcoming Week Ten battle with the Browns, the Patriots have announced that running back Damien Harris and return specialist Gunner Olszewski have been downgraded to ‘out’ for Sunday’s contest in Foxboro.

Harris fell victim to a crushing hit from Panthers defensive end Brian Burns in the backfield with 7:18 remaining in the game. The 24-year-old remained on the ground for a notable amount of time, before receiving some medical attention. The Alabama product walked to the locker room, and was shortly thereafter ruled out for the remainder of the game with a head injury. Harris finished the game with 30 yards rushing on 15 carries, with one touchdown. It was Harris’ seventh rushing touchdown of the season. He did not practice this week, as he remained in concussion protocol.

Olszewski suffered a head injury early in the second quarter while returning a kickoff. He took a hard shot to the head while returning Carolina’s kick, spinning for his final few yards to the New England 30-yard line. Olszewski appeared to be a bit woozy as he was helped to the sidelines by his teammates, before leaving the game. The Patriots were quick to rule him out for the remainder of the game. Like his teammate Harris, the Pats All-Pro return specialist was a non participant in practice for the week.

Without their most productive ball carrier, the Pats face an uphill battle to find any success against Cleveland’s physical run defense. The unit ranks third in the league allowing only 84.8 yards per game on the ground and second with 3.5 per carry. Cleveland's defensive front is as strong as any in the league. Both Malik Jackson and Malik McDowell are a stout presence in the middle. As a result, middle linebacker Anthony Walker can be more of a playmaker. Walker leads the team with 57 tackles and should be expected to be a force with which to be reckoned on Sunday.

However, there is some potentially positive news for the Patriots regarding their running game. As reported by Evan Lazar of CLNS Media, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson has cleared concussion protocol. Although his status remains ‘questionable,’ Lazar further reported that there is optimism that the former Oklahoma Sooner will be able to suit up. His ability to play on Sunday would be a major boost for the Pats running game. The rookie compiled 106 total yards, with 10 rushes for 62 yards and two receptions for 44 yards last week against the Carolina Panthers.

Should Harris and Stevenson remain sidelined for Sundays’ game, the Patriots would be left with only two healthy players at the position: Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor, who have a combined 35 carries so far this season. Despite having two open spots on their practice squad, New England elected not to sign additional help at the position.

Bolden finished Week Nine as the Pats only healthy running back, after both Harris and Stevenson left the game with head injuries. The 31-year-old compiled 81 total yards, 54 rushing yards on eight carries, with two catches for 27 yards. With both players listed as ‘questionable’ for Sunday, Bolden is likely to see an increase in his workload. Bolden should be expected to see some early down action. New England may once again look to Bolden on third down again by isolating him on the Browns’ linebackers. His experience and versatility will be heavily relied upon by Jones, both on the ground and as a situational pass catcher.

While Taylor has been a recent ‘healthy scratch’ one might expect that the second-year runner may be active on Sunday, regardless of Stevenson’s status. When he is at his best, the former Arizona Wildcat has the shiftiness and the skill set to be the team’s ‘change-of-pace’ back. Taylor is quite effective between-the-tackles, and can contribute as a pass catcher out of the backfield. His tireless work ethic has earned him the praise of his teammates and coaches, including running back coach Ivan Fears. Taylor may also be in line to secure a prominent role on special teams as the Pats’ primary returner, with Olszewski sidelined for Week Ten.

Kickoff for the Patriots-Browns Week Ten contest is set for 1:00pm on Sunday, November 14 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.