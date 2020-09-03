Report: RB Damien Harris Suffered Hand Injury, Could Miss Season Opener

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris underwent surgery on his pinkie finger recently, which puts him in jeopardy of missing the team’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

This is a bad break for Harris. After a very strong training camp and some questions surrounding some of the other backs on the roster, Harris could very well have earned a large snap count in Week 1 had he been healthy.

Harris, along with Sony Michel - who began practicing for the first time this summer just last week, are both up in the air in terms of their availability for the season opener. Depending on what happens during roster cuts, New England may rely on Rex Burkhead, James White and J.J. Taylor to carry the workload against Miami.