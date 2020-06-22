Patriots' RBs to Damien Harris: Be Ready at All Times

Damien Harris' role in 2020 is tricky to determine. The talent and preparation is there, but the opportunities are scarce for the 2019 third-round draft pick.

Harris continues to be part of a New England Patriots backfield that includes 2018 first-round pick Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, James White and Brandon Bolden. That loaded backfield led to Harris basically being redshirted his rookie season; he appeared in just two regular season games for the Patriots last year.

But this year could be different. Michel underwent foot surgery in May, which could cause him to miss time in training camp. If that happens, and Michel falls behind as the team shifts gears for the post-Tom Brady era, then that could lead to more opportunity for Harris, which is something Harris has been preparing for.

The former Alabama player mentioned how the veterans in New England's backfield have helped him learn and prepare for when his name is called, whenever that may be.

"It's great. I have so many guys to learn from," Harris said to Paul Perillo of Patriots.com. "Sony is a guy I knew from college and seeing his level of success was exciting. Rex and James have developed over the years. There's so much I can learn from them on and off the field. Listening to what they're telling me. How to become a pro.

"They all played their part in helping me learn and develop. The message from all of them is the same: Be ready because you never know when your time will come and you don't want to miss it. Stay the course, keep learning and be available."

If Harris were to shine during the preseason, then it could lead to New England cutting a member of their backfield ahead of the regular season. Since the verdict is still out on Michel and Harris, James White has a locked-down role as a pass-catcher, and Bolden is a core special teams player, if a player had to be removed from the backfield it would likely be Rex Burkhead.

Cutting Burkhead would not only free up a roster spot, but would also clear $2.9 million in cap space. Since the Patriots are currently last in the league in cap space ($650,000) acquiring that kind of relief is much needed. But it may take Harris standing out in the running back room for Burkhead's release to take place.

If Damien Harris doesn't stand out this summer, then he could be the odd man out.