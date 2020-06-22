PatriotMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Patriots' RBs to Damien Harris: Be Ready at All Times

Devon Clements

Damien Harris' role in 2020 is tricky to determine. The talent and preparation is there, but the opportunities are scarce for the 2019 third-round draft pick. 

Harris continues to be part of a New England Patriots backfield that includes 2018 first-round pick Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, James White and Brandon Bolden. That loaded backfield led to Harris basically being redshirted his rookie season; he appeared in just two regular season games for the Patriots last year. 

But this year could be different. Michel underwent foot surgery in May, which could cause him to miss time in training camp. If that happens, and Michel falls behind as the team shifts gears for the post-Tom Brady era, then that could lead to more opportunity for Harris, which is something Harris has been preparing for. 

The former Alabama player mentioned how the veterans in New England's backfield have helped him learn and prepare for when his name is called, whenever that may be.

"It's great. I have so many guys to learn from," Harris said to Paul Perillo of Patriots.com. "Sony is a guy I knew from college and seeing his level of success was exciting. Rex and James have developed over the years. There's so much I can learn from them on and off the field. Listening to what they're telling me. How to become a pro.

"They all played their part in helping me learn and develop. The message from all of them is the same: Be ready because you never know when your time will come and you don't want to miss it. Stay the course, keep learning and be available."

If Harris were to shine during the preseason, then it could lead to New England cutting a member of their backfield ahead of the regular season. Since the verdict is still out on Michel and Harris, James White has a locked-down role as a pass-catcher, and Bolden is a core special teams player, if a player had to be removed from the backfield it would likely be Rex Burkhead. 

Cutting Burkhead would not only free up a roster spot, but would also clear $2.9 million in cap space. Since the Patriots are currently last in the league in cap space ($650,000) acquiring that kind of relief is much needed. But it may take Harris standing out in the running back room for Burkhead's release to take place. 

If Damien Harris doesn't stand out this summer, then he could be the odd man out. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Chris Mitchell
Chris Mitchell

A lot of Harris talk this offseason. Patriots fans need to find an unknown game changer and we know so little about Harris that the void allows for a lot of speculation and "dreaming." I like Burkhead but he is certainly overpaid and a luxury rather than a must-have. And, he is never healthy. In my view, Harris needs to supplant Michel as the main first and second-down back to have any impact. Michel has been mediocre and a disappointment, but I don't see how an upgrade is significant enough to make this team a potential 7-10 or 10-7 team to an 11-6 AFC East runaway champ and legitimate Super Bowl contender. Since his potential impact appears to be more window dressing or icing on a relatively mediocre cake, I don't see a lot to be excited about with Harris.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DeVante Parker Subtly Trolls Stephon Gilmore on Instagram

Parker must have been creeping on Gilmore's page based on his latest post.

Devon Clements

Tremendous read on the Patriots' defensive tendencies

Max McAuliffe

Devin, Jason McCourty 'Nervous' About What Lies Ahead For Football Season

"It feels like that's all being taken away from us, so I don't know how to react."

Devon Clements

A 49ers-like Patriot offense?

Max McAuliffe

Film Review: Mohamed Sanu Is Primed to Have a Bounce Back Season

Mohamed Sanu is a talented wide receiver looking to bounce back after a disappointing finish to the 2019 season.

Kyle Garvin

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Assessing Stephon Gilmore's Potential Hall of Fame Candidacy

Could Stephon Gilmore be yet another Patriots' player that seemingly has a gold jacket waiting for him?

Max McAuliffe

Ja'Whaun Bentley Ready to Have Name Called More Often

Despite an injury that setback his rookie season, Ja'Whaun Bentley is ready to step up and be an important part of the Patriots defense.

Sarah Jacobs

by

Sam Minton

Patriots Offering One Year Pardon to Season Ticket Holders at High Risk of COVID-19

Those season ticket holders can return to their seats in 2021.

Devon Clements

Adrian Phillips could be a huge steal

Max McAuliffe

NFL Rumors: Eagles May 'Explore' Trading For Patriots G Joe Thuney

Philadelphia may look to trade for New England's All-Pro guard after Brandon Brooks suffered a season-ending injury.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs