WATCH: Netflix Releases Trailer for Aaron Hernandez Docuseries

One of the most captivating docuseries to release next week on Netflix is called "Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez" which takes a dive into the life of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. The docuseries will take the viewer through Hernandez's life on and off the field, which involved much success in a football uniform, but lots of crime and uncertainty outside the locker room.

Netflix released the official trailer for the docuseries on Tuesday. Check it out: