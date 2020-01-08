PatriotMaven
WATCH: Netflix Releases Trailer for Aaron Hernandez Docuseries

Devon Clements

One of the most captivating docuseries to release next week on Netflix is called "Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez" which takes a dive into the life of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. The docuseries will take the viewer through Hernandez's life on and off the field, which involved much success in a football uniform, but lots of crime and uncertainty outside the locker room. 

Netflix released the official trailer for the docuseries on Tuesday. Check it out: 

News

Report: Tom Brady Will 'Absolutely' Play in 2020

Devon Clements

It appears Tom Brady's time in the NFL will extend past the 2019 season, whether or not he loses on Wild-Card Weekend.

Devon Clements

Tom Brady reflects on the 2019 season and says he has "more to prove" in an Instagram post published…

Report: Giants Hire Joe Judge as Head Coach

Devon Clements

Special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge becomes the newest head coach of the New York Giants.

What Giants Fans Need to Know About Their New Head Coach: Joe Judge

Devon Clements

Here's a guide for Giants fans who want to know more about their new head coach, Joe Judge.

Report: 7 Players Sign Futures Contracts With Patriots

Devon Clements

The Patriots have locked up seven of their practice squad players by signing them to figures contracts for the 2020 season.

Robert Kraft: I 'Hope and Pray' We Fit Into Tom Brady's Plan

Devon Clements

Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants Tom Brady, who will be a free agent at the start of the new league year, to remain a Patriot in 2020.

Report: Josh McDaniels to Interview With Panthers on Tuesday

Devon Clements

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels will begin his head-coaching search with the Panthers on Tuesday.

Does Tom Brady Want More Say in Patriots' Football Operations?

Devon Clements

One ESPN reporter suggests that if the Patriots want Tom Brady to return next season, in some capacity they will have to give him more say in what happens in football operations.

Report: Josh McDaniels Set to Interview With Giants on Wednesday, Browns on Friday

Devon Clements

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will begin his head-coaching search in the Big Apple this week with the Giants, and will follow it up with the Browns and Panthers.

Report: Tom Brady Was Dealing With Foot Injury Suffered in December

Devon Clements

Tom Brady reportedly wasn't just dealing with an elbow injury during the 2019 season, he also suffered a foot injury at some point in December.