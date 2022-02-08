Hey, Joe: Patriots, Joe Judge Reportedly Set for Reunion

The New England Patriots appear set to welcome a familiar face back to their coaching staff.

Former Pats’ special teams coordinator, and most recently former New York Giants head coach, Joe Judge is “working on a deal” with the team to return as an offensive assistant; per a Tuesday morning report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated’s The MMQB.

Should he indeed return, this would mark Judge’s second tour of duty in New England. The 40-year-old served as a Patriots’ special teams assistant from 2021-2014, before his promotion to special teams coordinator; a role which he held from 2015 to 2019. Judge was also New England’s wide receivers coach in 2019.

In 2020, Jughe was hired as the head coach of the New York Giants. The Giants fired Judge last month after he posted a 10-23 record over two seasons as head coach.

Despite his shortcomings as a head coach, Judge is an accomplished and highly-valued assistant. His hallmark is his special teams prowess. The Patriots special teams were at, or among the tops in the league during Judge’s tenure. New England’s third phase uncharacteristically struggled in 2021, finishing the season ranked 18th in the NFL by Talk of Fame Network’s Rock Gosselin. Even if Judge is taking on more of a broader-reaching role on the Pats offensive coaching staff, his insight on special teams will be a welcomed, and much-needed addition. With the return of special teams Captain Matthew Slater still in question, Judge’s expertise in said capacity may be even more vital to the team’s success in 2022.

Having played the quarterback position in college at Mississippi State, Judge has the qualifications to bring valuable coaching insight in all areas of the offense, while possessing a strong knowledge of the system. His return will undoubtedly provide continuity to a staff which has already experienced significant losses. Former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and assistant quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree have both left the organization for positions with the Las Vegas Raiders. Longtime running backs coach Ivan Fears reportedly expected to retire. Therefore, Judge’s presence should lend some stability to a young, potentially productive offense led by soon-to-be second-year quarterback Mac Jones.

Judge was also well-liked and well-respected by the receivers he coached in 2019. Former Pats wideout Julian Edelman praised Judge that season for being “a very passionate guy,” “He works very hard at his craft. It’s exciting to have him. He’s been doing a good job. I’m excited to have him” Edelman said.

Most importantly, Judge has earned the praise and respect of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, which is likely the primary reason for his potential return. During joint practice sessions with the Giants this summer, Belichick praised his former pupil as a coach capable of helping his team in numerous ways.

“Joe’s a good football coach. Period,” Belichick said. “All the things that a good coach needs to do, Joe does. And he did a great job here for me in a number of different capacities. Most importantly, special teams, but he had a lot of other responsibilities, as well. When I gave him something to do, he did a good job of it, and so that led to other things.”

According to Breer’s report, a deal between judge and the Patriots is “expected to get done in the coming days.” At this time, it is unclear whether New England will continue to pursue a positional replacement for McDaniels as offensive coordinator. Several reports have indicated that the Pats were seeking to bring in an established, external option for the position. Alabama’s Bill O’Brien and former New York Jets head coach Adam Gase have been among the names most prominently mentioned.

Shortly before noon on Tuesday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots are “working through some things, but they may not hire an OC.”

Whatever their intentions, the Patriots adding Joe Judge into their coaching mix gives them added leadership on offense and will allow them to diversify their responsibilities on the offensive side of the ball, as well as on special teams.