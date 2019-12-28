PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

How an Offseason Workout Between Peyton Manning, Tom Brady Helped Rob Gronkowski, Patriots Offense

Devon Clements

A mystique has always surrounded the relationship that Tom Brady and Peyton Manning have with each other. While we all know they were ultra competitors and had a respect for each other on the football field, what we didn't no for sure the kind of relationship they had off the field. 

During the NFL 100 show Friday night, Brady gave us a bit of insight on their relationship with each other. The 42 year old spoke about a secret offseason workout they had together one offseason, and Brady said that though he took a lot away from that offseason meetup, the one thing that helped him, Rob Gronkowski and the Patriots offense was a play that he learned from Manning. 

There was a lot of football terminology used in Brady's story, so it's best that we let him tell the story that not many people know:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Rumors: Could Tom Brady's Heir be a Former Patriot?

Devon Clements

How a changing of the guards in Indianapolis could lead to a reunion in New England.

Patriots Lend Team Plane to Navy for Liberty Bowl

Devon Clements

New England wanted to make sure the Navy arrived to the Liberty Bowl in style.

8 Patriots Listed as Questionable for Week 17 Game vs. Dolphins

Devon Clements

Terrance Brooks was a late addition to this week's injury report for the Patriots.

Report: Robert Kraft Facing Potential Felony Charges for Jupiter Day Spa Incident

Sarah Weisberg

Robert Kraft could find himself in a lot more trouble than initially thought for his involvement in the Jupiter prostitution ring.

How Panthers' Head Coach Search Could Impact Patriots' Coaching Staff, Front Office

Devon Clements

A new regime in Carolina could lead to a few key pieces of the Patriots' organization getting new jobs.

Patriots Nearing Top 5 in Week 17 MMQB Power Rankings

Devon Clements

After descending over the past several weeks, the Patriots have begun ascending the power rankings this week.

WATCH: Here's When Bill Belichick Knew Tom Brady Was Special

Devon Clements

Belichick knew from the practice field that Brady was different.

3 Keys to a Patriots Victory in Week 17 vs. Dolphins

BJ Shea

Three keys to help the Patriots finish the regular season with a win over the Dolphins.

Shilique Calhoun Misses Week 17 Patriots Practice

Devon Clements

Calhoun was the lone player to miss Patriots practice on Thursday.

How Patriots Can Clinch First-Round Playoff Bye in Week 17

Devon Clements

Now that New England has clinched a playoff berth, they have their eyes set on claiming a playoff bye.