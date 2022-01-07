Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Hunter Henry: Being A Part Of Patriots Nation Is Fun

Hunter Henry explains how his first season has gone in New England

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is about to play in the final regular-season game of the 2021 season this Sunday after signing a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Patriots back in March. 

The veteran tight end is in the midst of another solid season. Granted he has posted fewer receptions and receiving yards than any other year of his career, but he does have a career-high nine touchdown receptions and has become Mac Jone's most reliable red zone option.

Henry’s nine touchdown catches are tied for first among NFL tight ends with Dawson Knox (Bills) and Mark Andrews (Ravens).

You might recall Henry's introductory press conference back in the offseason? He addressed the media and talked about becoming a New England Patriot.

“That’s the best part about football,” Henry said back in March. “The guys, the locker room, the guys you get to meet. All that stuff is just a blast. So I’m looking forward to immersing myself in that locker room, the culture, everything…it’s good to be able to do that now even in the offseason.”

Read More

If we fast forward to the present, January 2022, Henry is singing a similar tune.

And why not? After all, Henry is healthy and about to play every single game this season for the first time in his career. He is also headed to the postseason with an opportunity to actually play and contribute. 

Henry was on the 2018 Los Angeles Chargers team that made it to the divisional round of the playoffs, but Henry only played in one of those games because he was still recovering from his torn anterior cruciate ligament. 

"It's been a pleasure and I've really enjoyed this season more than I probably have more than any other season I've had."

Another impressive piece to Henry's first season in New England is that he still hasn’t dropped a single pass this year. For what it's worth, Henry had two drops last season. Of course, he was catching passes from Justin Herbert.

"He's a tremendous talent. He's smart, works hard, and is always trying to get better," Henry told reporters Thursday when asked about clicking with Mac Jones. "I think that meshes well with me too because I'm the same way. I try to be very dependable, consistent, always trying to get better, and work really hard."

"Being a part of Patriots Nation now is fun. The fans, the city, and everything that is behind us. I can feel that and see that, especially at home games. It's been a blast."

Henry
News

Hunter Henry: Being A Part Of Patriots Nation Is Fun

2 minutes ago
Adrian Phillips
News

Patriot Maven Notebook: Patriots-Dolphins Injury Reports, Snow Day in Foxboro and More

11 hours ago
Patriots QB Mac Jones
News

Previewing the Patriots-Dolphins Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

13 hours ago
378A3C50-9921-49D9-BE2A-BC9B795E8324
News

Patriots Add LB LaRoy Reynolds to Practice Squad

14 hours ago
JK4YQFSHZUI6ZPWKHTDRAO6YCQ
News

Patriots Rookie Report Card From The Win Over The Jaguars

Jan 6, 2022
Patriots Bill Belichick and Mac Jones
News

Battle of the Blitz: Jones, Belichick Talk Patriots' Potential Problems with Dolphins' Pass Rush

Jan 5, 2022
Drew Desjarlais
News

Due Diligence: Patriots Work Out Trio During Final Week of the 2021 Regular Season

Jan 5, 2022
Patriots S Kyle Dugger
News

Patriots-Dolphins Week Eighteen Injury Report: First Edition — Agholor Returns, Dugger, Eleven Limited for Pats on Wednesday

Jan 5, 2022