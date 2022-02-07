Patriots: Trent Sherfield is Perfect Candidate to Replace Matthew Slater If He Retires

If Matthew Slater retires, the Patriots will have a huge void to fill this offseason

Asked about his future during a press conference back in January, New England Patriots special teams ace, Matthew Slater, really didn't want to talk about it.

He didn’t rule anything out, but he did acknowledge he had a decision to make.

“Obviously, I mean, look, I’m closer to the end — we all know that," Slater told reporters. "I’ll pray about it and make a final decision and have some conversations."

Slater was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. The 10x pro bowler, five-time all-pro, and three-time Super Bowl champion is on record as saying he'll only play for the Patriots.

The 36-year-old was just out in Las Vegas enjoying himself and participating in the Pro Bowl. He even saw some snaps on defense.

If Slater does decide to retire, where should the Patriots go to replace him? Not that replacing a player with a hall of fame resume is even possible, but is there a player out there that could fill the role Slater mastered for the past 14 years?

Trent Sherfield

Trent Sherfield’s one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers expires in the offseason, meaning he’s set to hit free agency as an unrestricted free agent in the spring.

Sherfield was an undrafted rookie out of Vanderbilt. He spent his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before signing with the 49ers in 2021.

So why am I suggesting that Sherfield is the perfect replacement for Slater?

For starters, he made it to the NFL in large part because of his contributions on special teams. As a matter of fact, much like Slater, Sherfield is known as a gunner. He clocked 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash during his Pro Day in 2018. His speed, quickness, and vision have led him to recover six fumbles in his four seasons in the NFL.

You might recognize his name if you watched the NFC Championship game between the 49ers and the Rams. Sherfield is the special teams player that ran down the field on a 4th down punt and made a beautiful play keeping the ball out of the end zone. He tip toed along the one yard line, and knocked the ball back to around the three yard line to avoid the touchback. It was a play we have seen Slater make many times over the course of his career.

At 6-foot-1, 219 pounds, he has a very similar build. Slater is listed at 6-0, 215 pounds. Not only can he do a lot of the same things as Slater, but he can even provide some production on the offensive side of the ball.

That is something 49ers head coach, Kyle Shanahan really liked about Sherfield.

“It’s very hard to make our team on special teams if you can’t contribute as a receiver,” Shanahan said. “He’s a guy we think can play and has a chance to make this team as a receiver. And when you throw in how good of a special teams player he is, it makes him very hard for guys to beat out.”

Last season, his receiving numbers were not jaw-dropping with the 49ers, however, he did catch an 80-yard touchdown from rookie Trey Lance in the preseason, as well as Lance's first regular-season touchdown pass on his first career pass attempt. He also administered four special teams tackles and two fumble recoveries.

"He's one of our special-team aces," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Sherfield in early December 2020.

In three seasons with the Cardinals, Sherfield contributed 28 receptions for 340 yards. He has also registered 19 tackles on special teams.

Surely Bill Belichick would not be bringing Sherfield to New England to catch touchdowns, but it's nice to know he's capable. Slater, of course, is technically a wide receiver, but rarely ever gets any snaps on offense.

Another thing to keep in mind is the contract. Sherfield signed a one-year, $920,000 contract with the 49ers, including $200,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $920,000.

Slater is coming off a two- year, $5,300,000 contract, including $2,350,000 guaranteed.

It certainly wouldn't break the bank for the Patriots to sign Sherfield to a free agent contract. There is excellent value there, something Belichick has talked about on numerous occasions.

Besides, it's never been a secret that Belichick loves him some special teams playmakers. Perhaps Sherfield ends up adding pro bowl selections and all pro selections to his resume if he signs with New England?

Time will tell whether or not Slater retires, or signs a new deal with New England. We’ll also have to wait and see what Sherfield does in free agency. We will get a better idea once the NFL new league year kicks off on March 16, at 4pm.