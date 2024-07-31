Insider Issues Critical Update on Patriots' Matthew Judon Dilemma
The situation surrounding Matthew Judon's contract talks with the New England Patriots ramped up in intensity during this past week on Monday's training camp.
After an "animated" conversation took place with Judon, team executives, and head coach Jerod Mayo, the star pass rusher was seen leaving the practice field that eventually led to a Tuesday camp absence, and questions being raised surrounding what the future holds for the two-time Pro Bowler in Foxboro.
However, we've now gotten a notably positive update to the outlook of Judon's pending contract, one which could ultimately lead into a new deal coming to form for the 32-year-old edge rusher.
According to NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Patriots have since submitted an offer to Judon after the recent events in training camp, showing some forward progress in the negotiations to keep him in town long-term:
"Matthew Judon was absent from yesterday’s practice because he seeks a revised contract. Since then the Patriots have made an offer, per source. This could help move things in the right direction."- Dianna Russini, The Athletic
Judon has remained vocal about his desire for a fresh contract this season, as he enters the year on an expiring deal that will lead him into free agency come next summer. Both parties have been adamant in their aspirations to put pen to paper, yet as we sit close to one month away from the start of Week One, nothing has come as a result.
Multiple players have come out advocating for New England and Judon to get some new terms hammered out, with the latest coming from Rhamondre Stevenson, noting that the Patriots 'need' for him to be back on the field.
His presence on the front seven has remained a focal point for this defensive unit, and as the Patriots hold ample cap space across this offseason and next, there's considerable opportunity for the front office to pay Judon what he wants. Yet, the numbers have to align with both sides, and that's what could hold up this contract from being done sooner.
Regardless, per Russini's report, strides are being made to make the long-awaited agreement happen with Judon. As New England's training camp continues through this week and on, keep an eye on what transpires with the Patriots and the negotiations with their standout veteran.
