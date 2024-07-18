Insider Drops Major Hint on Bill Belichick's NFL Coaching Future
Throughout this offseason, the New England Patriots and legendary coach Bill Belichick made the tough decision to finally part ways after over 20 years. After a rocky 4-13 regular season record in Foxboro in 2023, it officially marked a time for a change of direction in leadership, effectively allowing Jerod Mayo to take the reigns in January.
However, while we know the route the Patriots are taking when considering their future, the verdict is still out on what's to come with Belichick. The legendary head coach has opted to step away from the sidelines for the upcoming 2024 season to focus on other avenues, such as his new-found media role with Inside the NFL, but can we expect to see him coaching again in the NFL anytime soon?
According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, it doesn't seem like Belichick will be out of the action for too long. Pelissero appeared on The Rich Eisen Show earlier this week where he expressed that the former Patriots head coach "intends to" coach again during the 2025 season, yet where that may be is still up in the air:
"Bill Belichick intends to coach in 2025. He's staying engaged in the game, he's showing up to roasts, he's now going to be on Inside the NFL... He'll be trying to better himself... He wants coach again. He wants to pursue the all-time wins record. Those are things that really matter a lot to Bill Belichick. Where is that going to be? I think that's going to depend on a lot of different factors."- Tom Pelissero, via Rich Eisen Show
It's not too surprising to see Belichick amped up to enter the coaching world once again, as he was extremely close to securing a head coaching job with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this offseason, though Raheem Morris was ultimately the man selected for the role.
Instead, Belichick will take on this next season with the ability to take a deep breath and re-enter the coaching search next spring. He'll be able to stay around the game as an analyst to showcase his elite football knowledge, along with some charisma that was majorly unseen during his time in New England.
As the landscape currently stands, Belichick lies second in league history for all-time wins (including playoffs) at 333, trailing right behind Don Shula who comes in at 347. A couple of successful seasons on the sidelines could give Belichick the boost he needs to reach that coveted NFL glory that any coach would aspire to obtain.
Simply put, don't expect Belichick to be gone for long, as he's already eyeing his next shot to lead a team to what would be his ninth Super Bowl as an NFL head coach or coordinator.
