Insider Says Patriots Were in 'High-Speed Pursuit' of Xavier Worthy
The New England Patriots may have had their eyes set on a particular top-rated reciever prospect during the first round of this year's draft.
According to Michael Lombardi, former NFL executive and league insider, on The Pat McAfee Show, the Patriots had heavy interest in Texas WR Xavier Worthy in the back-end of the first round. New England reportedly had been working to trade up with the Buffalo Bills at the 26th pick to acquire him, though they ultimately opted to deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.
"[Buffalo] had an opportunity to take a deal from New England. New England was in high-speed pursuit of [Xavier] Worthy. They wanted Worthy badly. They were making calls to get that pick, and Buffalo had them on the phone. So was Kansas City."
During a first-round filled with a demand for offensive players, it's not surprising to see the Patriots be another team wanting to enter into the mix. Seven wide receivers were selected within the top 32-- the first time that's happened in 20 years.
Worthy stands out as a pass catcher with his elite speed and separation abilities, albeit at a smaller size. He finished his 2023 campaign with the Longhorns, totaling 75 receptions, 1,014 yards, and five touchdowns. For the Patriots, he would've been an intriguing fit next to rookie signal caller Drake Maye to create a potent first-year tandem, but the Chiefs ended as the winning bidder to acquire him.
The Patriots didn't walk out of this draft empty-handed, though. In fact, they made out quite well. New England landed Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk early in the second round, along with rolling the dice on two other pass catchers on day three. The picks give Maye a few weapons to develop alongside and provide a boost to an offense that lacked major production throughout 2023.
While the Worthy deal may have fallen through, and Patriots fans won't have the chance to see his electric 4.21 speed paired with Maye under center, this offense is trending way up. Expect to see major strides forward next season after an abysmal year on that side of the rock.
