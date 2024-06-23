Insider Reveals Drake Maye's Offseason Plans Ahead of Rookie Year
As mandatory minicamps around the NFL have wrapped up earlier this month, it looks to be a bit of an extensive stretch before we see players hit the field again.
The next time we can expect to see guys around the league suit up again won't be until the start of training camps, which won't be happening until July 24. That leaves just over a month without much action taking place, but it doesn't mean the players won't be keeping busy across the summer.
When it comes to the New England Patriots' third-overall pick, Drake Maye, the work doesn't stop here. The team's recent first-round selection will have a few weeks away from the team after a lengthy draft and offseason, and can finally take a deep breath before tackling his rookie campaign.
"First real break I've had in a long process," Maye said when describing his time away, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. It's been all systems go since arriving in New England, so this break before hitting camps and pre-season should be extremely beneficial for the young signal caller.
As for what Maye will be spending his time off with before the Patriots enter training camp next month, Reiss went on to note that the UNC product will spend some time back home with family, also heading back to his alma mater to work alongside former NFL coach Clyde Christensen in gearing up for his rookie campaign.
Christensen has spent extensive time in the league as a coordinator and quarterbacks coach, working with teams such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts, and now works at North Carolina as a volunteer offensive analyst.
It's clear Maye has established a solid work ethic and desire to get better during his early stages in the NFL, and that trend will look to continue as the rookie QB spends some time back home.
It might be tough not to get antsy in anticipation to see New England's rookie on the field again, but we'll soon get a chance to see the 22-year-old return to action on the field once the Patriots' training camp finally rolls around in late July.
