Insider Reveals Patriots Sleeper Draft Target
The New England Patriots own the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft, and there is a wide variety of possibilities on the table for them.
The Patriots are probably hoping Travis Hunter falls to them at No. 4, but they could also potentially take Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or LSU tackle Will Campbell.
New England could also trade the pick in order to collect more draft capital to put toward filling out its barren roster.
However, Phil Perry of NBC Sports has revealed a potential sleeper pick for the Pats: Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Mykel Williams.
“I’ve been told Mykel Williams is a better version of Travon Walker,” Perry said on the Next Pats Podcast. “More instinctive. He is a long, he’s flexible, he bends, he has power, he runs well. He plays a premium position, he has rare physical traits in a draft class that is lacking high-end talent and players with those types of traits."
Williams registered 21 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks and a couple of forced fumbles this past season, so he didn't post big numbers. But the potential is obviously there.
"And so if he gets through the process and aces every test, and it looks like he’s only got room to grow — this guy is still 20 years old," Perry added. "He’ll be 20 years old when he’s drafted. He doesn’t turn 21 until late June. There’s a lot to like there. Just keep an eye on him.”
The Patriots are certainly in desperate need of a pass rusher, as they finished last in the NFL with just 28 sacks this past season. So yes, Williams would fit the bill.
The question is whether or not New England would value Williams—a pretty raw prospect—over a player like Campbell, who could be the Pats' left tackle of the future.
