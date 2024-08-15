Insider Says Patriots' Drake Maye to 'See A Lot More Action' vs. Eagles
The New England Patriots are set to play in their second preseason bout of the year on Thursday night as the Philadelphia Eagles come to town in another exhibition matchup before week one.
While of course, it's just preseason, it gives the Patriots and fans alike a chance to see what this year's third-overall pick is made of. Drake Maye is scheduled to hit the field once again, hopefully, to show out in a more extended look than we saw in New England's debut vs. the Carolina Panthers. The rookie appeared in just six snaps a week prior, and now eyes another chance to show out vs. Philadelphia.
And according to those close to the situation, it seems that Maye will get some more looks thrown his way. Per Albert Breer of NFL Network, the Patriots are shaping up to play Jacoby Brissett in the first quarter, while Maye enters to finish out the first half:
"After playing just one series last week, Patriots QB Drake Maye is set to see a lot more action tonight. The plan, I’m told, is to have Jacoby Brissett play the first quarter, Maye play the second quarter and into the third, Joe Milton to go in in the third and play into the fourth, and Bailey Zappe to finish."- Albert Breer, NFL Network
It's a much more exciting plan than what the coaching staff drew up vs. the Panthers, where both Maye and Brissett came in for just one Patriots drive. Now, both QB1 and QB2 of this offense are preparing for around a quarter of play, along with Joe Milton and Bailey Zappe III bringing up the rear.
The setup may be an indication of what to expect for the rest of the roster on Thursday night, with the potential for the Patriots to play their starting offensive line to pair with their rookie quarterback. Considering they'll be matched with a dominant force in the trenches like the Eagles, utilizing their top options up front could be extremely beneficial as New England gears up for a 2-0 start in preseason.
The Patriots and Eagles will be kicking off things tonight back in Gillette Stadium, starting the action at 7 PM ET.
