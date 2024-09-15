Insider Shuts Down Patriots Legend to Dolphins Talk
Recently, it was speculated that New England Patriots legend Tom Brady could potentially make an NFL return to play for the Miami Dolphins.
The speculation ensued after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in the team's season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills, possibly putting his career in jeopardy.
However, it doesn't seem like Brady will be taking his talents to South Beach.
ESPN's Adam Schefter has put the kibosh on the Brady-to-Dolphins rumors, reporting on NFL Countdown, "that's not going to happen."
A potential NFL return for Brady doesn't really make much sense at this point.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now a broadcaster for Fox, and let's be honest: he is 47 years old and just sat out all of 2023.
While Brady has playfully teased an NFL return multiple times over the last year, the chances of him actually retaking the field seem slim to none.
Yes, Brady did look more than serviceable with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, throwing for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions, but when you miss a full year at Brady's age, it's tough to seamlessly return to the gridiron.
Brady played 23 seasons in the NFL, with 20 of them coming with the Patriots.
Throughout his illustrious tenure in New England, the future Hall-of-Famer led the Pats to six Super Bowl titles and nine Super Bowl appearances. He also won three NFL MVP awards.
Following the 2019 campaign, Brady bolted the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency and ended up leading Tampa Bay to a championship in his debut campaign with the franchise.
Brady made 15 Pro Bowls throughout his NFL career and is widely viewed as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!