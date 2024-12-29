Insider Urges Patriots to Fire Jerod Mayo
The New England Patriots were absolutely dismantled in Week 17 action against the Los Angeles Chargers. When the final whistle blew, the Patriots ended up losing by a final score of 40-7.
Jerod Mayo, the team's first-year head coach, has been on the watch list as a potential candidate to be replaced in the offseason. However, recently reports have come out in support of him.
Following that loss to the Chargers, there is a new push for New England to replace him.
One of the most vocal voices in pushing for a change is Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.
After the embarrassing loss to Los Angeles yesterday, he is urging the Patriots to fire Mayo.
"If Vrabel is, indeed, interested in returning to New England, the Krafts ought to bring him home," Callahan wrote. "Say what you will about Vrabel’s Titans — a hard-nosed, boring bunch often hamstrung by bad quarterbacks — they never quit. They didn’t break fundamentally."
Making the change from Mayo to Mike Vrabel would be a massive upgrade. Vrabel is capable of being one of the NFL's best head coaches. He has shown that ability before.
Mayo, on the other hand, has a completely unknown future. He could develop into being a quality head coach, or he could end up wasting valuable time for New England.
With Drake Maye under center, the Patriots' rebuilding timeline has sped up dramatically. New England cannot afford to waste time hoping that a head coach can develop into being a decent lead man.
Bringing Vrabel in would guarantee that the Patriots have an elite head coach leading the way.
Only time will tell, and there is still a good chance that New England brings Mayo back for another year. But, with all of the outside noise, there is a chance that the Patriots could end up opting to make a change and hire a proven head coach like Vrabel.
