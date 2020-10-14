Poll: Should Patriots Attempt To Sign Le'Veon Bell?

Tuesday evening the New York Jets cut ties with veteran running back Le'Veon Bell. The move came suddenly, but it wasn't all that surprising.

Bell was in the second year of his four-year, $52 million deal with New York. Unfortunately, his pay didn't quite match his production during his two years with the Jets.

In 2019, Bell ran the ball 245 times for 789 yards (3.2 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. The beginning of his 2020 campaign wasn't that much better; missing two of the four games to start the season, Bell ran the ball 19 times for 74 yards (3.9 yards per carry).

The Jets have reportedly been trying to trade Bell since last season's trade deadline, but haven't found a suitor that's willing to take on his hefty contract. So the team decided this week to release Bell and take on $15 million in dead money in 2020, along with another $4 million in 2021.

When any high-profile player hits the market, it's worth asking if they are a fit for the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Bell had a lackluster tenure with the Jets. But was it because of the franchise he was playing for, was it because Bell is regressing as he nears age 30, or is it a combination of both? Even during a 2019 season that was considered a down performance based on his production during his time in Pittsburgh, Bell still accumulated 1,250 scrimmage yards, which included 461 receiving yards on 66 catches. And that was in a New York offense that was much to be desired last year under head coach Adam Gase, who has done nothing to turn around a franchise that has struggled since the early stages of Mark Sanchez's career.

So, when looking at a 28-year-old running back that could potentially come cheap based on the fact that he was cut mid-season, and pair that with the fact that he has shown the capability to still be effective as a runner and pass-catcher, New England has to be looking into potentially sign him, right?

Maybe.

When looking at the Patriots' backfield, it's already loaded. They have Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead, James White and J.J. Taylor, and will also have Sony Michel back in a few weeks once he returns from injured reserve.

But having a plethora of running backs doesn't necessarily mean they have everything they want from their running backs.

Harris, Burkhead, Michel and Taylor have shown an ability this year to be effective as runners behind a stout New England offensive line. Before Harris returned from injured reserve, Burkhead was earning a lot of playing time because if his ability as a pass catcher as well, which is something that Michel continues to struggle with. After one game it has yet to be seen if Harris can be productive in that category as well. Then there's James White, whose primary role is as a third-down, pass-catching back.

Burkhead being two-dimensional is helpful for a Patriots offense that doesn't want to be predictable. However, I think it's safe to say Burkhead and New England's offense is more effective with Burkhead in a complimentary role as opposed to being the primary back.

That's where there's a void.

With the trade deadline right around the corner, the option of trading one of their talented backs is very much in play for New England. That would create space on the roster for someone like Bell.

With the all the info now on the table, I want to hear from all of you. If Le'Veon Bell were willing to come to New England on a cheap contract, should the Patriots sign him? Vote below:

