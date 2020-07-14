If You Just Want to Watch Football, McCourty Twins Think You Should Take 2020 Off

The McCourty Twins were fighting for social equality well before George Floyd's murder. But in wake of that terrible incident, it's been an opportunity for their voices to be heard furthermore, because more people are listening.

That's why, when the veteran defensive backs wrote a guest column for The MMQB this week, they wanted to make a message very clear to NFL fans who just want to see football played: 2020 might not be the year for you.

With this newfound voice for players, we will see some stumble because it’s not always easy to determine where your voice fits in the world. The 2020 season will most likely feature men kneeling during the national anthem for the first time—some players and possibly coaches. We’ll also see more players writing op-eds, testifying at state houses and working in a number of other ways. Malcolm Jenkins picked up another job, getting hired by CNN as a contributor. Maybe Ben Watson will be inspired by Kanye West and add his name to the Presidential race. Ben: You would have our votes. If you just want to see guys play football, 2020 might be the year to take a break from the NFL. Guys have a burning passion for change, and nothing will get in the way.

Now that the NFL has come out and insinuated they wrongfully mistreated Colin Kaepernick for the way he peacefully protested, players and coaches will make a concerted effort this upcoming season to continue what Kaepernick did during his final years in the league. Because of that, Devin and Jason McCourty are giving a friendly warning to those that want to turn on the TV and don't want to see any political statements made during a football game.

Though members of the Patriots have not made it publicly known that they will peacefully protest during the 2020 season, running back James White expects his teammates to protest in some form or fashion.

"I'm sure we will figure something out as a team," White said during a video conference with the media in early June. "I'm not exactly sure what that will be but I'm sure guys will peacefully protest in some type of form or fashion."