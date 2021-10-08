Jackson Focused On Improvement, not Top Spot, Following Gilmore Trade

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is among the league’s most promising rising stars at his position. Through the first four games of 2021, Jackson has compiled 15 solo tackles, 4 passes-defensed and two interceptions. He has more than held his own against strong competition, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ star wide receiver Mike Evans in Week Four’s matchup between the Bucs and the Pats.

One might be inclined to say that Jackson is playing like a ‘top corner.’

Still, the 25-year-old defensive back does not believe he has quite reached that level.

"I’ve still got a lot to improve," Jackson told reporters on Thursday. "I don't want to get too complacent. I don't wanna get too complacent. I don't ever want to tell myself 'I'm there' yet.”

For the past five seasons, however, the Patriots depth chart at cornerback has been led by veteran Stephon Gilmore. As arguably the top cover corner in the NFL, Gilmore was a key component of the Patriots success; compiling two First-Team All-Pro selections, four Pro Bowl nods, and being awarded as the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year. However, as 2020 gave way to 2021, the relationship between Gilmore and the Patriots had apparently run its course. With the Patriots, and their now former-star corner unable to reach an agreement to financially restructure his current contract, Stephon Gilmore is now a member of the Carolina Panthers.

As a result of Wednesday’s trade, the Pats now officially turn to Jackson as their primary option. The former undrafted free agent has become quite the physical presence on the outside. Whether deployed in man coverage or zone concepts, Jackson has developed an impressive instinct for finding the football, while keeping his targets in range and maintaining a visual on the opposing quarterback. As such, he continues to display the qualities exhibited by the league’s top-tier defensive backs.

Ironically, Jackson has actually been the Patriots' primary corner since Week 15 of the 2020 season. In the team’s late-December loss to the Miami Dolphins, Gilmore suffered a partially torn quad. It would be his last game in a Patriots uniform. While Jackson maintained his preparation to be the team’s top option, the prevailing feeling throughout much of New England was that Gilmore would once again assume the role upon his return from Reserve/PUP. That responsibility now undisputedly resides with Jackson for at least the remainder of the 2021 season. After having signed his second-round tender in early 2021, he will be a free agent this offseason. He is expected to be courted by several franchises, while landing a lucrative contract.

Despite both the prestige and the burden that comes with the task, Jackson is determined to not fundamentally change his approach to each game.

“Not really," Jackson said. "I still have the same mentality every day to compete and get better.”

Jackson credits much of what he has learned about game preparation to Gilmore. Now in his fourth year in the league, the Florida product praised Gilmore for teaching him much during their time together. He particularly valued the insight and dedication to studying film of wide receivers; something for which Gilmore is noted to be an avid participant.

Though Jackson was surprised by Gilmore’s departure, he understands that life must move on. Football is ultimately a business, and the Patriots’ business centers around winning football games.

“I was kind of shocked, but I know it's a business at the end of the day," Jackson said. "I’m still shocked he’s [Gilmore’s] not here.”

Having secured the top spot in the Patriots’ secondary, Jackson must now lead his positional group into Houston for their first test in the post-Stephon Gilmore-era. Muc like he has been all season, he will be ready for the challenge. While his friend and mentor will soon wear a different uniform on game day, J.C. Jackson will always carry the tutelage of Stephon Gilmore with him. More importantly, he will parlay that tutelage into being the best J.C. he can be.