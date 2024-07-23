Patriots QB's Big Training Camp Goal Surprises Fans
Everyone is back in the building for the New England Patriots as training camp finally gets underway, meaning we've started to hear a bit from a few players entering back into the swing of things in anticipation of the upcoming year.
Of those players, free agency addition and newly-named starting QB Jacoby Brissett was among the names to hit the podium on Tuesday. He was able to sound off a bit on some of his off-season activities, as well as what he sees for himself and the Patriots as we move into the 2024 campaign.
However, one point of his presser that stuck out was when he was diving into some of his personal goals for New England's training camp. As the Patriots move into the motions of the season with their young core, Brissett mentioned that he wants to show out as a teacher and mentor during camp, noting that it's a responsibility that "comes with the position:"
"Yeah, I think that comes with the position-- being able to take command of the offense and all of the details... Demanding that not only from yourself, but for the other guys. I think being the older of the group, guys are going to look at me for that, and it's another goal of mine for this training camp... bringing guys along and helping teaching."- Jacoby Brissett
It's refreshing to hear Brissett take control of a significant part of this Patriots development, as the progression of these young players will be vital in how quickly this New England roster catches up to speed-- especially when taking third-overall pick Drake Maye into account.
Maye is one of those guys who projects to need some time sharpening his craft as a first-year quarterback, but it's a process that can prove to be much easier if a veteran like Brissett is providing help along the way. Especially as someone who has had a previous starting role in this offense before, Brissett is an ideal figure to have in the rookie's ear.
The 31-year-old's mentorship is likely a significant factor as to why the Patriots initially brought him back into the fold this offseason. This roster desperately needed some new and inspiring veterans to help right the ship since amassing an abysmal 4-13 regular season record in 2023, so Brissett was a picture-perfect fit for the job after spending a year with the Washington Commanders.
And it's not just the first-round rookie who could benefit from some guidance, either. New England has a collection of fresh faces, especially on offense, so Brissett can deliver some stellar insight and advice as they get their feet wet in the NFL. Players like Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker stand out as first-year receivers who may elevate into an early, substantial role in this unit and even accelerate their growth with the right development and mentorship.
Expect Brissett to be a significant factor in this Patriots training camp as both a valuable teacher, as well as a strong candidate to take home that QB1 job to start Week One against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!