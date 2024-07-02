Jahlani Tavai, Patriots Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension
The New England Patriots continue to take care of business this offseason.
According to insiders Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Patriots have agreed to a three-year, $21 million extension with Tavai to stay in Foxboro long-term. Tavai has been with New England across the past three seasons since joining from the Detroit Lions back in 2021.
He's coming off a career-best season with the Patriots, posting 110 tackles, 5 TFLs, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. The 27-year-old has elevated into a focal point of this New England defense, and will now look to continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
Throughout this offseason, the Patriots have continued to emphasize retaining their top talent on the roster. Other notable names like Kyle Dugger, Christian Barmore, Kendrick Bourne, and most recently Rhamondre Stevenson have all been locked into long-term contracts to stick with the team.
Tavai's extension follows that trend as well, giving New England an affordable and valuable deal for their inside linebacker.
By keeping a sense of continuity in the building, first-year head coach Jerod Mayo can enter the fold with some familiarity on both sides of the ball from last season, and can hopefully build on top of the 4-13 record they posted.
The Patriots will soon be hitting the field once again when training camp arrives at the end of July, kicking off on ther 24th.
