Patriots' Jake Bailey is AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11

Devon Clements

New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey, who was drafted in the 5th round by the Patriots this year, has earned the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Honors for Week 11, according to the NFL. 

Bailey was tremendous during the team's 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. The rookie had eight punts on the night, averaging 47.6 yard per punt, and pinned the Eagles inside their red zone multiple times, which made it increasingly difficult for them to march down the field and put points on the board. 

This is the second time this season that Bailey has earned this award. 

Mike Constantino
Mike Constantino

Definitely figured this was coming.

