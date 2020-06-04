PatriotMaven
Jason McCourty Ready to 'Uncomfortably' Discuss Social Unrest With Teammates

Devon Clements

The McCourty twins have been at the forefront of the New England Patriots' discussions on the trying times that are currently taking place across the country after George Floyd was murdered last week. 

After having a roundtable discussion about it during their latest "Double Coverage" podcast episode, Jason McCourty joined CNN's "New Day" Wednesday morning to discuss the situation and how it pertains to his interactions with his teammates this summer when they return to football amid social unrest. 

"I think it's going to be an opportunity to uncomfortably have these discussions and be able to really feel what each and every person in the locker room has gone through. Not only myself, but there are so many guys within the locker room from so many different backgrounds, races, demographics that allows us a special moment to be a melting pot and in that situation really be able to care for one another and really be able to understand and talk to each other about what our journey has been like. 

"I think that's the unique setting we have within a locker room is that, hey, we all have a common goal, we all want to do something special on the field, but at the same time we have a responsibility to get to know each other and build on things that we do in the community. I'm excited to see what a locker room will be like when you have 90 guys that are willing to care for one another and be able to make change together."

