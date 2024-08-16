Jerod Mayo Addresses Offensive Line Issues in Patriots' Preseason Loss
The New England Patriots couldn't hold onto their undefeated status through the preseason on Thursday, as we saw them take a close 13-14 loss vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in a game that came down to the final three minutes.
While the result wasn't what the Patriots would have hoped to see, it wasn't without a few solid performances in the process. Rookie QB Drake Maye showed a few flashes to present why he was a top-three pick in this year's draft, defensive end Keion White had some shades of being a future star, and we saw a double-digit number of receivers haul in a reception.
Yet, there were still a few issues to arise in the Patriots' preseason defeat, with one glaring hole being centered upon the offensive line.
After the Patriots' loss, head coach Jerod Mayo hit the podium to dish on what he saw from the team's offensive line performance, noting a "dramatic drop-off" after the first-string group left the field:
" There were definitely some ups and some downs. I would say there's a dramatic drop-off, not really physically, but just knowing what to do between the first line and the second and third guys. They have to get better as a whole, as a unit. They just have to get better, and that comes from playing football games. We have another preseason game coming up. We're going to play. That's the only way you're going to get better at football is playing football."- Jerod Mayo on Patriots' offensive line
Throughout the night, the Patriots saw their fair share of missed opportunities on the offensive line, whether that be within their first stringers or deeper down the roster. The biggest low light may have come from the final snap of the game, when Liam Fornadel lined up at the center to deal a failed snap to Bailey Zappe (the third botched snap of the night), effectively sealing the fate of an Eagles win with two minutes to go.
While the backups had their own worries, that's not to say the Patriots' starting group was leaps and bounds better either. Starting left tackle Vederian Lowe had several questionable looks on the night, letting Drake Maye take on a bit more pressure than you'd like to see a rookie QB take.
The Patriots aren't without talent on their offensive line, as they have two staples in Mike Onwenu and David Andrews locking down the right guard and center spots respectively, as well as a few emerging pieces at guard in Sidy Sow and a currently injured Cole Strange. However, when it comes to a solidified five-man unit, it's far from perfect.
As the Patriots navigate this season of offensive development, the biggest key to success may come down to the protection up front. A great offense starts with a great offensive line, and if New England can't provide that for their young signal caller, it may be tough to get this rebuild up off the ground.
The Patriots will have one final preseason bout before they get things rolling into week one, with their third exhibition taking place against the Washington Commanders, scheduled for kickoff at 7 PM on Sunday, August 25th.
